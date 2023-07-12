Harlan County Marriage Licenses

Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

• MacKenzie Grace King, 23, of Harlan, to William Shane Varner, 22, of Harlan.

• Stephanie Bailey, 20, of Gulston, to Nathan Noe, 21, of Gulston.

• Courtney Nicole Shelton, 22, of Harlan, to Holbert Austin Cornett, 23, of Harlan.

• Patricia Anne Clem, 24, of Harlan, to Jared Scott Sizemore, 25, of Harlan.

•Kelly Michelle Hoskins, 36, of Cranks, to David Lee Jones, 35, of Cranks.

• Kristen Bree Massingale, 20, of Cumberland, to Thomas L. Morgan, 28, of Cumberland.

• Shella Mae Fair, 52, of Wallins, to Billy Wayne Wynn, 43, of Wallins.

• Amber Goins, 18, of Cumberland, to James O’Rourke, 20, of Kenvir.

