UK D-line coach deeply admires defensive coordinator Brad White Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Kentucky’s defense has been among the best in the Southeastern Conference under defensive coordinator Brad White and defensive line coach Anwar Stewart says he’s a joy to work for.

“He’s very smart and he actually listens to your ideas,” said Stewart, a former UK defensive player and Canadian Football League veteran. “Brad is the type of guy that when we are going to play a team and that coach is new to the SEC he will go back three seasons and watch every game he had as an offensive coordinator until he gets dialed in on him.

“He leaves no stone unturned and that makes him great to work for. He’s also a great family guy. That’s one of the things I love most about him.”

White also likes how even-keeled White stays until it is game time.

“When it is time to go, then he is ready to go. Our game plans are amazing,” Stewart said. “He understands our strengths and weaknesses. He understands how to help certain guys in certain coverages. Coach Stoops comes in and gives his two cents on what we are doing but Brad is the captain on defense and it’s just great working for him.”

SEC Network/ESPN college football analyst Cole Cubelic thinks the Kentucky defense might be even more athletic this season than it has been most years. However, Cubelic says Kentucky’s toughness and intensity is the “blueprint” for the defense.

“That is we’re always going to be a little disrespected, but we are going to fight you to make you respect us,” Cubelic said on Kentucky Sports Radio.

Cubelic believes Kentucky’s front seven defensively should be very good this season. On his podcast — Cube Show Pod — he noted how UK’s front seven is one of the top five SEC position group matchups.

“They have a chance up front to be pretty good and be that kind of group that you probably don’t want to meet in a back alley after dark,” Cubelic said.