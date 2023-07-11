Harlan County District Court News

Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

• Steven Adams, 35, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct. 31.

• Jeremiah North, 21, two counts of second-degree burglary — dismissed based on completion of drug court.

• Tract Mefford, 52, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Austin Tindell, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment July 31.

• Andrew Sturgill, 39, receiving stolen property — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Shawn Whited, 47, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, excessive windshield/window tinting — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Mary Ellen Saylor, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• William Hendrix, 39, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 28.

• Mable A. Jenkins, 31, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Dakota Bray, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Aug. 15.

• Maggie R. Anderson, resident fishing without a license/permit — continued for arraignment Oct. 2.

• Daniel Ray Christian, 30, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, no operator’s/moped license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jamie L. Baker, 33, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, no operator’s/moped license, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• James Philpot, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment July 31.

• Brian Collier, 51, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Ashley Nicole Davis, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment July 31.

• Dewayne Edward Harris, 37, disregarding stop sign, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, failure to give or improper signal, license plate not illuminated, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, inadequate silencer (muffler), failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• John Paul Brock, resident fishing without a license/permit — continued for arraignment Oct. 2.

• Paul M. Brock, resident fishing without a license/permit — continued for arraignment Oct. 2.

• Candice Howard, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment July 31.

• Raymond L. Miller, 30, alcohol intoxication in a public place, third-degree criminal trespassing — pleaded guilty, fined $233 and ordered not to be back on property.

• Michael Abner, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Oct. 2.

• Chase Gregory Nantz, 28, violation of local county ordinance, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, dogs to be licensed — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• James Walker, 50, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months. Ordered to stay off Pine Mountain Spirits property.

• Kimberly Laurel Day, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment July 31.

• Shawn Mullins, 19, criminal littering — pleaded guilty, fined $193.

• • David Christopher Dixon, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Oct. 2.

• Dustin Dewayne Lee Goss, 26, resident fishing without a license/permit — dismissed on proof.

• Frances M. Turner, 28, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Brad Florek, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment Oct. 2.

• Gladys R. Wallace, theft of services — pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 28.

• Shawn Elliott Pace, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment Aug. 28.

• Clarence Irvin, 36, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• Randall Nolan, 64, third-degree criminal trespassing — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Timothy Hawkins, 39, third-degree criminal mischief — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Dec. 4.

• John Cox, 19, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) — continued for arraignment.

• Derek Tindell, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment July 31.

• James David Shepherd, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment July 31.

• Dylan Earl Collins, failure to wear seat belt — continued for arraignment July 31.

• Jody Halcomb, 54, alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct — pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Leslie Callaway, 42, non-approved/insufficient number/no personal float — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Dennis Lee Jones, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) — continued for arraignment July 31.

• Brianna Middleton, 34, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 21.

