2 Harlan County men face meth charges

Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

By Joe Asher

A pair of local men are facing drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after police allegedly found them in possession of the substance following a traffic stop.

Travis Fields, 27, of Harlan, and Joey Blevins, 44, of Evarts,

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies were performing an investigation in the Loyall area concerning drug trafficking. The investigation led to a traffic stop. Further investigation resulted in the location of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Fields was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a vehicle with expired operators license and license to be in possession. Blevins was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Other local arrests

• Bryan Rowe, 54, of Harlan, was arrested on Sunday, June 9, by Harlan City Police. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking (firearm), second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Rowe was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Kathy Brock, 34, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Tuesday, July 4, by Kentucky State Police. She was charged with first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was served with multiple warrants for failure to appear was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Teresa Clem, 53, of Wallins, was recently arrested by Harlan City Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Clem was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

More News Main

KSP Post 10 mourns loss of beloved sergeant

Harlan celebrates Independence Day

The Robert E. Frazier Tri-City Area Charitable Grant Foundation awards

Harlan County School Board talks HVAC, security

Print Article