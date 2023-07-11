2 Harlan County men face meth charges Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

A pair of local men are facing drug charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after police allegedly found them in possession of the substance following a traffic stop.

Travis Fields, 27, of Harlan, and Joey Blevins, 44, of Evarts,

According to a news release, Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies were performing an investigation in the Loyall area concerning drug trafficking. The investigation led to a traffic stop. Further investigation resulted in the location of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Fields was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), operating a vehicle with expired operators license and license to be in possession. Blevins was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Other local arrests

• Bryan Rowe, 54, of Harlan, was arrested on Sunday, June 9, by Harlan City Police. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking (firearm), second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Rowe was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Kathy Brock, 34, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Tuesday, July 4, by Kentucky State Police. She was charged with first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was served with multiple warrants for failure to appear was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Teresa Clem, 53, of Wallins, was recently arrested by Harlan City Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Clem was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.