Sheangshang indicted for murder of Scott County sheriff’s deputy Published 10:41 am Monday, July 10, 2023

Steven Sheangshang, the man who allegedly shot and killed a Scott County sheriff’s deputy about a month ago, was indicted on multiple charges Thursday, including murder of a police officer, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

The AG’s Special Prosecution Unit presented the case for indictment to a grand jury in Scott County.

Sheangshang, 46, is charged with murdering Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley, while Conley was in the lawful performance of his duties during a traffic stop. The shooting was one of several incidents that Sheangshang was accused of being involved in that day.

The grand jury indicted Sheangshang for one count of murder of a police officer, one count of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, one count of robbery, two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of persistent felony offender.