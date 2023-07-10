KSP Post 10 mourns loss of beloved sergeant Published 2:54 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, recently lost one of their own with the sudden passing of KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs following a short illness.

According to the Kentucky State Police Facebook page, Boggs passed away last Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of KSP Post 10 Sergeant Jared Boggs following a brief illness. He passed at St. Joe’s this morning surrounded by his family. Sgt. Boggs graduated KSP Cadet Class 84 on December 20, 2005. He was promoted to sergeant in 2017. He spent his entire career at Post 10. Please keep Sgt. Boggs’ wife, Angie, his son, Zach, and the remainder of his family in your prayers,” states the Kentucky State Police post Facebook page.

KSP Post 10 Captain Danny Caudill shared some thoughts about Boggs.

“He had a good career here,” Caudill said. “He spent 18 years with the agency. He was assigned to Harlan and worked Harlan County his entire career.”

Caudill mentioned Boggs spent time as both Bell County and Harlan Squad Sgt. during his time at Post 10, Harlan, and also said he has been in contact with Boggs’ family.

“I’ve been in contact with them every day,” Caudill said. “I know they understand how we feel about Jared, and they understand we’re suffering too. I talked to his mother and sister on the fourth (July 4), and they told me Jared always wanted to be a trooper. They told me how proud he was of accomplishing that. I think Sgt. Boggs would want people to remember he was a Trooper and a part of the Post 10 family, but I know, and they know, the thing Sgt. Boggs was most proud of was being Zachary’s dad.”

Caudill explained Boggs’ highest priority was his 13-year-old son Zachary and the rest of his family.

“He was a father to Zachary, a husband and protector to Angie, a brother to Jessica and Jeremy, and a brother to all of us here at the Kentucky State Police,” Caudill said. “Anybody who spent any time with him at all knows nothing compared to Zach. Zach was the apple of his eye.”

Caudill explained that in lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Harlan Little League or the Harlan Independent School System.

“Being a trooper is not for everyone, just like any other profession is not for everyone,” Caudill said. “He was called to do this, and he did it well. He was a good Trooper. He had a very successful career. At 18 years of service, he was really close to retirement. I’ve known him since he was born. He was a good kid who grew to be a good man. He was a good provider, a good father and a good family man.”

Caudill noted KSP Post 10 is suffering from the loss of Boggs.

“We’ll have our opportunity to mourn at some point, but right now we’re just pushing on for our fallen brother,” Caudill said. “We’re going to make sure he is properly laid to rest, and we’re going to honor and respect him and the legacy he leaves behind. Even though Jared has left us, his family will always be a part of our family and we want to be there to support them.”

Many across Harlan County and Kentucky paid tribute to Boggs via social media, including Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Kentucky, please join Britainy and me in praying for the family and fellow law enforcement officers of Kentucky State Police Post 10 Sgt. Jared Boggs who passed away today,” stated Beshear. “He bravely served our commonwealth for 18 years, protecting our people and we are forever grateful.”

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley also mentioned Boggs in a social media post.

“The last few weeks, we’ve had some difficult losses in Harlan County” Mosley said. “Today we lost a law enforcement officer following a brief illness who touched many lives. Jared Boggs was a wonderful trooper, a great man, and an outstanding dad. Prayers for his family, co-workers, friends, and the countless young people he coached through the years. Continued prayers for all of the families who’ve experienced great losses in the last few weeks.”