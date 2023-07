Harlan County Marriage Licenses Published 3:00 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

• Matthew Tyler Collier, 21, of Baxter, to Haley Jade Moore, 20, of Baxter.

• Veronica Elaine Petrey, 32, of Helton, to Leslie Kyle Whitehead, 35, of Helton.

• Alliyah Leann Dean, 18, of Evarts, to Nathan Adam Daniels, 18 of Evarts.

• Autumn Neff, 23, of Cawood, to Jason Gilbert, 35, of Cawood.

• Danielle Monopoli, 19, of Loyall, to Michael Tippett, 19, Lima, Ohio.