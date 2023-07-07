Harlan celebrates Independence Day Published 1:53 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Downtown Harlan was awash in red, white and blue decorations on Independence Day as the city celebrated the Fourth of July in style, complete with a parade, vendors, live music and more during the 4th Fest Celebration.

The celebration kicked off with the Red, White and Zoom 5K run through Harlan. Participants of all ages tackled the 5-kilometer course winding through Harlan. The Harlan County High School Track and Field Boosters hosted the 5K.

At 4 p.m., the event went into high gear with a traditional style Fourth of July parade through the streets of downtown Harlan. Spectators displaying a festive, patriotic mood lined the streets of the route to take in the sights and sounds of the parade. The parade participants – all decked out in red, white and blue decorations – included people parading on foot and on floats and vehicles from organizations such as the Harlan Little League, Jillian’s Pet Grooming, the Harlan City Police Department, Harlan County Jeepers, the Harlan County Rescue Squad, and the Harlan City Fire Department.

According to the Harlan City Tourism social media page, Harlan Little League took the prize for best children’s float, Harlan City Rescue Squad took top honors for most patriotic, Jillian’s Pet Grooming had the best theme, and the Harlan Tourism Award went to Harlan County Jeepers. The grand prize was awarded to Finish Vertical Crossfit.

The event featured a full schedule of live music from multiple acts, including DM and the 1601’s, Shiloh Turner, Brooklyn Collins, TBA (the band), and Laci Deaton and Co. The different acts covered a wide variety of musical styles for the enjoyment of all.

The many vendors offered festivalgoers a selection of choices, with all sorts of festival foods from popcorn and pickles to cakes and candies available. Other vendors offered a host of items, including hats and t-shirts, handmade crafts, and other novelties.

The event was topped off with an impressive firework display in true Fourth of July fashion. With the fireworks completed, this year’s 4th Fest came to a close, leaving attendees looking forward to similar events in the future.

“It was awesome,” said festivalgoer Betty Hensley. “The fireworks were wonderful. I hope they do this again next year.”