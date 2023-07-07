Calipari adds former Memphis assistant Martin to coaching staff Published 4:00 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

John Calipari is adding a familiar face to his coaching staff.

The Kentucky coach hired Chuck Martin, one of his former staff members at the University of Memphis. Martin spent last season at Oregon and served five years at South Carolina prior to his one season with the Ducks. Martin also served as head coach at Marist where he compiled a 41-117 mark during his five-year tenure.

“Chuck is a veteran in this profession who will be a great benefit to our team and staff,” Calipari said. “He has ties not only to me when we were on staff at Memphis together but also to several other members of our staff.

“Chuck is an established coach who will be our assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, looking to open new doors to make our successful recruiting even stronger.”

Martin is looking forward to joining Calipari’s staff and will be the second former head coach on the bench. Bruiser Flint served as head coach at UMass and Drexel, where Martin also served as an assistant coach under Flint.

“I’m extremely excited to be reunited with coach Cal,” Martin said. “I’m looking forward to joining his tremendous staff and being a part of something greater than myself.”