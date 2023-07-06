The Robert E. Frazier Tri-City Area Charitable Grant Foundation awards Published 1:00 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

Submitted Article

The Robert E. Frazier Tri-City Area Charitable Grant Foundation awarded checks to recipients from the Tri-City area on Monday, June 12, 2023. The presentation of the grant awards and reception was held at the Senior Citizen’s Center in Cumberland. The Frazier Foundation awarded $131,597.14 for spring 2023.

The 2023 Spring recipients were:

• The city of Benham awarded $27,832.88 to remodel the Benham City Hall.

• The city of Cumberland awarded $28,984.76 for continuation of a previous grant from Fall 2022 to purchase water plant electronics.

• The city of Lynch awarded $22,554.50 to (1) purchase a maintenance utility vehicle (2) pump station repair parts (3) purchase three P-25 portable radios with accessories.

Cumberland Elementary School received the following awards in the amount of $32,525.00:

• Girls’ basketball team- $7,220.00 to purchase shoes, drinks, and seating for players.

• Boys’ basketball team – $7,200.00 to purchase shoes, training, meals, and rewards for players.

• Math Counts – $3,585.00 for registration, materials, subscriptions, and competition shirts for team.

• Americorp Unite Math Volunteer – $6,500.00 for volunteer for the school.

• FRYSC summer camp – $8,000.00 to provide educational and fun activities for the month of June.

Friends of Benham awas warded $10,500.00 to repair the wall of the Coal Miners Memorial in Benham. They received matching grants from the Harlan Fiscal Court for $1,500.00 and Friends of Benham -$1,000.00;

Heritage Ministries was awarded $9,200.00 for repair of two roofs for families in the Tri-City area.

The grant money is distributed twice a year, in the spring and fall. The deadline for the fall application is Monday, October 30, 2023. Applications are available online at the Frazier Foundation website or in the office.

Our many thanks to The Robert E. Frazier Tri-City Area Charitable Grant Foundation Board for the funding.