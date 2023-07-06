Harlan County Civil Lawsuits
Published 3:00 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023
Civil Lawsuits
• Trust Bank, f/k/a Branch Bank and Trust, vs. Marcia Hobbs — contract dispute.
• Dawson Napier vs. Kaitlyn Napier — dissolution of marriage.
• Kayla Caldwell vs. Richard Caldwell — child support and medical insurance.
• Discover Bank vs. John R. Clem, Sr. — credit card debt collection.
• Citibank, N.A., vs. Stevie H. Farmer — credit card debt collection.
• Allison Brown vs. Anthony Sheeks — child support and medical insurance.
• Kristie S. Middleton vs. Gary R. Colegrove — child support and medical insurance.
• Mary E. Bennett vs. Stephen B. Bennett — child support.
• Aspen Jade Greene vs. Terry Greene — dissolution of marriage.
• Trimpis Combs vs. Valerie Combs — dissolution of marriage.
• Makayla Hughes vs. Cory Hughes — dissolution of marriage.
• Cynthia Overbay vs. Amanda N. Rydel — child support.
• Heather Lewis vs. Dustin Lewis — dissolution of marriage.
• Tiffany Baldwin vs. Kendall Baker — child support and medical insurance.
• Anita Faye Creech vs. the unknown heirs of Emil Parsons — property rights.
• OneMain Financial Group, LLC., vs. Keith G. McMurray — contract dispute.
• Amy Renee Allen vs. Roy Wesley Allen, Jr. — dissolution of marriage.
• Jerry Wayne Blevins vs. Danielle Nicole Blevins — dissolution of marriage.
• Amanda Griffith vs. Cody Griffith — dissolution of marriage.
• Ralph Nash vs. Pete Fee — fraud.
• Landmark Financial Services, LLC, vs. Merle R. Middleton — seller plaintiff/services debt collection.