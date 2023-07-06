Harlan County Civil Lawsuits

Published 3:00 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Civil Lawsuits

• Trust Bank, f/k/a Branch Bank and Trust, vs. Marcia Hobbs — contract dispute.

• Dawson Napier vs. Kaitlyn Napier — dissolution of marriage.

• Kayla Caldwell vs. Richard Caldwell — child support and medical insurance.

• Discover Bank vs. John R. Clem, Sr. — credit card debt collection.

• Citibank, N.A., vs. Stevie H. Farmer — credit card debt collection.

• Allison Brown vs. Anthony Sheeks — child support and medical insurance.

• Kristie S. Middleton vs. Gary R. Colegrove — child support and medical insurance.

• Mary E. Bennett vs. Stephen B. Bennett — child support.

• Aspen Jade Greene vs. Terry Greene — dissolution of marriage.

• Trimpis Combs vs. Valerie Combs — dissolution of marriage.

• Makayla Hughes vs. Cory Hughes — dissolution of marriage.

• Cynthia Overbay vs. Amanda N. Rydel — child support.

• Heather Lewis vs. Dustin Lewis — dissolution of marriage.

• Tiffany Baldwin vs. Kendall Baker — child support and medical insurance.

• Anita Faye Creech vs. the unknown heirs of Emil Parsons — property rights.

• OneMain Financial Group, LLC., vs. Keith G. McMurray — contract dispute.

• Amy Renee Allen vs. Roy Wesley Allen, Jr.  — dissolution of marriage.

• Jerry Wayne Blevins vs. Danielle Nicole Blevins — dissolution of marriage.

• Amanda Griffith vs. Cody Griffith — dissolution of marriage.

• Ralph Nash vs. Pete Fee — fraud.

• Landmark Financial Services, LLC, vs. Merle R. Middleton — seller plaintiff/services debt collection.

