Jared Landon Boggs, 39 Published 3:34 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

The Kentucky State Police and Harlan County communities mourn the loss of one of their finest.

Kentucky State Police Sergeant, Jared Landon Boggs, thirty-nine years old, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, after a brief illness. Jared stepped into eternity as he was surrounded by the love of his family while at the Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Jared and his twin sister, Jessica, were born in Harlan, KY, on February 1, 1984, to Victor and Angela Boggs, joining big brother, Jeremy. Jared grew up in the Cumberland area and was heavily involved in baseball and basketball as a stand-out athlete. In high school, he was introduced to the wonders of automotive work and developed a love for working on vehicles that lasted the remainder of his lifetime. He knew all there was to know about almost every vehicle and most of his friends, his wife’s friends, and his children’s friends brought their vehicles to him for any kind of issues, servicing, etc.

Jared graduated from Cumberland High School in 2002, followed by graduation from Southeast Community College in 2004, with an associate degree in criminal justice. He knew from a young age that he wanted to become a Kentucky State Trooper and when Jared set his mind to something, he could not be deterred. On December 20, 2005, he graduated from the esteemed Kentucky State Police Academy, Cadet Class 84. Jared was an accomplished KSP trooper, demonstrating exceptional commitment and integrity, work ethic, selflessness, and determination, always striving to be the best KY State Trooper he could be. Jared’s unwavering professionalism, character, exemplary service, and commitment were acknowledged in a well-deserved promotion to the rank of sergeant in 2017. His entire eighteen-year career with KSP was spent with Post 10, serving the counties of Harlan, Bell, and Knox. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of Kentucky and was so very proud of his career. He thrived on the brotherhood within KSP and his ‘Brothers-in-Gray’ weren’t just colleagues, they were family.

As proud as he was of being a member of that KSP brotherhood, the thing Jared was most proud of was being ‘dad’ to his exceptional son, Zachry. Anyone who spent any time around Jared knew this fact. Two minutes into any conversation and he was talking about “My Boy”. Zach was born September 2009 and from that moment, Jared’s life revolved around his son. When Zach became old enough and expressed interest in playing wee-ball, at the age of three, Jared took on a new title…Coach. He would coach all of Zach’s teams in basketball, baseball, and football through the years. Whatever Zach was involved in, Jared was right there beside him. He was exceptional father, son, brother, and husband. On April 26, 2010, Jared married the love of his life, Angie Haywood, and for the next thirteen years, they shared a life full of wonderful moments, created cherished memories, fought difficult battles, and held on to one another. Jared loved his family more than life itself.

Jared’s love language was acts of service. He had a heart for helping others and anyone who was in need, regardless of his own agenda, Jared would stop to offer help. His generosity has been evident in the many stories shared over the last few days by those he has assisted in some form or fashion. He was a very private man and did not want any accolades or attention brought to himself for the help he had offered. He was genuine, stubborn, opinionated, meticulous, an over-achiever, competitive, and had no filter, all qualities that served him well at the KSP. He spoke the truth, regardless of how difficult it was to hear. You either loved him or you didn’t.

Also known as the ‘Grill Master’, Jared was an expert at cookin’ on the grill. He loved his smoker and took it to all the games, get-togethers, and most importantly, to the Bristol Motor Speedway, a NASCAR short track. Jared was a member of The Bristol Boys, a tight knit group of best friends from different locations and walks of life, who made a point of meeting up each year at the Speedway for what they dubbed ‘The Annual Bristol Boys Trip’. These boys just wanted to spend time together, would stay up all night playing corn hole, laughing, and enjoying each other’s company. The Bristol Boys were part of Jared’s inner circle. He loved his time together with them.

Jared was a member of and attended church at the New Life Church at Lay Hill. The New Life community welcomed him with open arms and made him one of their own. Jared has said that he had never felt more accepted and loved prior to coming into that church. He felt like he was home.

Jared’s passing has left a void that can never be filled but his legacy and the precious memories he has left will remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Jared is preceded in death by his father, Victor Hugh Boggs; his ‘Pap’, Dean Darnell; grandmother, Nancy Boggs; an aunt, Teresa Maggard; and father-in-law, Ray Bird.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of thirteen years, Angie Boggs; his beloved son, Zachry Landon Boggs; his mother, Angela Sturgill and husband, Gary; his sister, Jessica Boggs; brother, Jeremy Boggs (Joel); two bonus children: Colby Wilson and wife, Peyton and Callie Berrios and husband, Gabriel; uncles, Anthony Boggs and Jerry Darnell; two grandchildren: Jonah Jenkins and Sable Wilson, who adored Jared and knew him only as ‘Po-Po’ and a grandson due to arrive in January 2024; grandparents: Marilyn Hubbard (Archie), Lloyd Boggs, Jr; four nieces and nephews who loved ‘Uncle Po-Po’: Amelia and Cora Hubbard, Kaleb and Kaden Boggs; father-in-law, Robert McKnight; mothers-in-law, Sandy McKnight and Sharon Bird; his life-long best friend, Rodney Sturgill; his Brothers-in-Gray; his New Life Church family; a host of extended relatives; and an incredible number of friends.

Visitation for Jared will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 1:00-3:00PM in the Harlan Independent High School gymnasium with the funeral beginning at 3:00. Pastors Frank Shope and Buddy Simpson will be officiating. We will be honored with the presence of the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard, who will stand guard over Sergeant Boggs during visitation and have a flag presentation following the funeral service. Burial will be at the Harlan County Memorial Garden on Lay Hill in Tremont. Members of Kentucky State Police will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be The Bristol Boys, Joe and Jeremy Jones, Hunter Luttell, Alex Haywood, Brandon Williams, the numerous friends Jared spoke with on a daily basis, and all of Colby’s friends who quickly became Jared’s friends.

Jared had so many dear friends that listing them all would be impossible. The family would love to include all who shared a special bond with him. Just know that your friendship means so much to Jared’s family!

Jared’s family has requested donations to be made in lieu of flowers. Donations may be made to the Harlan Little League, PO Box 1005, Harlan, KY 40831 or Harlan Independent Schools, 420 E. Central Street, Harlan, KY 40831.

