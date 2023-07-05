Harlan County District Court News Published 2:41 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

• James A. Hunley, 41, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — jury trial scheduled April 16, 2024.

• Marlena Lewis, 29, second-degree criminal mischief (residential rental property) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Joseph John Luzzi, 46, of Evarts, third-degree terroristic threatening — pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 14.

• Ronnie J. Penny, 38, second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), failure to comply with helmet law, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled April 16, 2024.

• Nancy Witt Short, 52, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (first offense), obstructed vision and/or no windshield — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charge, dismissed.

• Isom Gerald Smith, 33, first-degree assault — waived to grand jury (bond set at $50,000 at 10 percent).

• Joshua R. Baldwin, 28, failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a substance (drug unspecified), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license plate not illuminated — waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Timothy Bowling, 48, first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, less than 2 grams of methamphetamine), second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), giving officer false identifying information, theft of identity of another without consent — waived to grand jury (bond set at $25,000 at 10 percent).

• Alexander Bynum, 21, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 16, 2024.

• Antonio Colvin, 43, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), first-first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, heroin), possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

• Aaron J. Robinson, speeding (six miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — jury trial scheduled Nov. 28.

• Tara Cox, 38, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — pleaded guilty, sentenced to 120 days in jail. Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• Nancy Marie Crider, 46, of Wallins, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (second offense) — dismissed, trooper not present for hearing.

• Bobby Foley, 45, license plate not illuminated, failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment, driving on a DUI-suspended license (second offense), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense) — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Marilyn Goldsberry, 52, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., third-degree criminal mischief — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Joe Harmie Holbrook, 50, violation of local city ordinance — bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Howard Huskey, 34, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) — dismissed, no complaining witness or officer present for hearing.

• Marlena Lewis, 29, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — waived to grand jury.

• Shawn McClain, 33, theft by unlawful taking, third-degree criminal mischief — pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled April 16.

• Courtney Lewis, 28, intimidating a participant in a legal process — continued for arraignment.

• Eric Donald Albro, 39, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, 2 grams or more of methamphetamine), trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking a controlled substance (first offense) — waived to grand jury (bond set at $60,000 at 10 percent).

• Levitis Halcomb, 35, improper registration plate, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, excessive windshield/window tinting — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 28.

• William Hendrix, 39, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possessing a license when privileges are revoked/suspended, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, careless driving — jury trial scheduled Sept. 26.

• Rick Turner, 55, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating a vehicle on suspended revoked operator’s license, operating a vehicle with one headlight, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt — jury trial scheduled Aug. 29.

• Jessica Couch, 37, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, license to be in possession — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 28.

• Marshall Tyler Adams, 21, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing — jury trial scheduled March 12.

• Shane Bowling, 32, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) — pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 21.