10 Ky. high schools among teams in clay target shooting championships Published 11:06 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Teams representing 466 high schools from across the nation, including ten from Kentucky, are expected to participate at the 2023 USA High Schools Clay Target League National Championship this week.

The USAHSCTL National Championship will be held at the Michigan Trapshooting Association in Mason, Michigan, Wednesday through Saturday. The Championship features team and individual qualifying events, culminating in a final Championship Round, to award the top 10 male and female athletes and top five teams in the country.

Wednesday and Thursday, July 5 and 6, will be reserved as check-in and practice days.

The competition begins Friday with the Team Championship Qualifier, with the top 80 of 240 teams qualifying to compete in Sunday’s Team Championship Round.

Saturday will see the Individual Championship Qualifier. The top 400 of 1,800 athletes will qualify to compete in Sunday’s Individual Championship Round.

On Sunday, July 9, the Championship Rounds take place. Qualifying athletes & teams will be competing for the title of National Champion.

Teams competing from Kentucky high schools include: Belfry, Bracken County, Butler County, Carroll County, Estill County, Lakeside Christian Academy in Morehead, McCracken County, Rowan County, Spencer County, and Todd County Central.

There are 34,629 student athletes representing 1,625 high school teams across the country participated in USA Clay Target League programs this spring. Only the top athletes and teams qualified to register for the National Championship, based on season averages at the completion of the spring season. Registration was filled in just three days.

The League is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America and the League’s co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide. The League is fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team. Additionally, it’s an ‘adaptive’ sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part.

According to the USAHSCTL, the League is the safest sport in school, with not one reported injury since the inception of the League in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation. The League’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order.