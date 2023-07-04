Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

• Willard Smith, 38, of Harlan, was arrested on June 27, by Harlan City Police. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and endangering the welfare of a minor and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Ellevina Cottrell, 40, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on June 28. She was charged with theft/receipt of stolen credit/debit card, fraudulent use of a credit card, second-degree forgery and theft by deception (including cold checks). Cottrell was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Haskell Thomas, 20, of Cawood, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on June 28. He was charged with second-degree burglary lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Justin Williams, 38, of Cranks, was arrested on June 28, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol), resisting arrest, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. Williams was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Michael Bowling, 69, of Wallins Creek, was arrested on June 30 by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. A news release states a deputy executed a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Bowling. Police determined Bowling had multiple active warrants. A search of the vehicle located suspected controlled substances. Bowling was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified). He served with multiple warrants for non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, and was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Kristi Cottrell, 47, of Loyall, was arrested on July 1 by Evarts City Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.