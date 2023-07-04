Governor announces funding for county projects Published 11:30 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Gov. Andy Beshear made a trip to Harlan County on Thursday to announce funding for multiple projects in the county.

The Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club hosted the event, which saw Beshear awarding funds to charity organizations, cities, police agencies and Harlan County.

“I am so excited to be here,” Beshear told the crowd. “It is good to be back in Harlan County. I’m grateful for the times I have gotten to visit here as governor. In September of last year, I was in Cumberland to announce $250,000 to resurface roads and to recommend funding for Kingdom Come State Park.”

Beshear told the crowd over $6 million had been secured for projects in Harlan.

According to a press release, the funds are earmarked to support tourism, law enforcement, cleaner water, outdoor trails, road projects and local nonprofit organizations.

Beshear also mentioned coal severance funding will be increased this year.

“This year, our coal-producing counties will receive $74 million in coal severance,” Beshear said. “That number is double what it was last year. It is the most money to come to the counties in 10 years…Here’s good news for Harlan, you all are set to receive $3 million of that $74 million.”

Beshear recognized some of the state and local officials in attendance, including Kentucky State Senator Johnny Turner, Harlan City Mayor Joe Meadors, and Harlan County Magistrates Robert Leo Miller and Paul Browning. Also in attendance were members of local law enforcement, Cumberland Mayor Charles Raleigh, Evarts Mayor Eddie Manning, Harlan County Deputy Judge-Executive Colby Goss, Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington and many others.

The awards announced by Beshear included:

• The city of Harlan received $1.3 million for the replacement of outdated sewer lines and renovation of a pump station.

• $1 million to Harlan Municipal Water Works to renovate the water treatment plant renovations.

• Backroads of Appalachia was awarded $1 million to hire a full-time director and part-time operations and grant manager.

• Harlan Municipal Water Works was awarded $535,688 to reimburse for the emergency replacement of four failed filters in the Harlan municipal water system.

• $500,000 went to the city of Evarts to renovate seven lift stations and make repairs at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

• The city of Harlan was awarded $500,000 to upgrade their water treatment plant.

• Cawood Water District was awarded $225,000 to replace leak-prone waterlines.

• The city of Cumberland received $185,000 to extend sewer service to 48 homes.

• $175,000 to the Black Mountain Water District was awarded $175,000 to replace leak-prone waterlines.

• Harlan County was awarded $44,841 for the extension of sewer lines for approximately 200 homes.

• The City of Harlan Tourist and Convention Commission was awarded $118,462 to support travel marketing and promotion and attract meetings and conventions.

• The Evarts Police Department received $3,325 through the Law Enforcement Protection Program.

• The city of Harlan was awarded $73,000 for resurfacing Woodland Hills and Ivy Street.

• The Harlan County Boys and Girls Club was awarded $100,000.

• COAP Inc. was awarded $67,804.

• One Harlan County received $20,784.

• Backroads of Appalachia was awarded $6,954.

Beshear additionally announced he has recommended the city of Lynch be awarded $25,000 for the city’s Walk of Legends Trail maintenance. The final approval for the Walk of Legends Trail funding will come from the Federal Highway Administration.

Beshear credited Turner for working to acquire funding for Harlan County. Following his announcements, Beshear called Turner to the podium.

“We appreciate everybody that has accepted these funds,” Turner said. “We know here in Harlan County that we need the money. We’re going to get more money where we need it, more projects have to be done…This is the beginning.”

Turner said he was proud of the facility housing the Cawood Ledford Boys and Girls Club.

“Look at what it’s become from where it started when we appropriated the first $100,000 when I was a representative,” Turner said. “It started out without a building…Look where it’s at.”

Turner noted the funding awarded will have a positive impact on the area.

“Working together as a team is what it takes,” Turner said. “We as legislators know what we have to do.