Dispute leads to fatal shooting in Tompkinsville Published 10:30 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

A dispute on Sunday afternoon between three Tompkinsville men resulted in one of them being killed, a second one seriously injured, and the third behind bars.

Kentucky State Police at the Columbia Post say they received a call around 1 p.m. Sunday from the Monroe County 911 Center, saying the Sheriff’s Department there was requesting investigative assistance from the KSP regarding a shooting that had take place on Proffit Road in Monroe County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Jose Robles, 22, was involved in a verbal dispute with Austin King, 27, and Cory Flippin, 23. According to State Police, the verbal altercation between the three men escalated and led to Robles pulling out a gun and opening fire. Both King and Flippin received gunshot wounds as a result of the dispute. Flippin was taken to the hospital but later died due to the extent of his injuries. King was also transported to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. His specific condition was not released.

Roble, meanwhile, was taken into custody and charged with murder and assault charges. He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center and is being held without bond, pending a July 11 appearance in Monroe District Court.