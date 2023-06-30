Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 10:00 am Friday, June 30, 2023

• Anna Huff, 47, of Evarts, was arrested on June 19, by Kentucky State Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin). Huff was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.

• William Saylor, 34, of Coldiron, was arrested on June 20, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and persistent felony offender. Saylor was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Robert Baker, 44, of Cumberland, was arrested on Tuesday, June 20, by Harlan County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Baker was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• William Doan, 46, of Evarts, was arrested on June 20, by the Harlan’s County Sheriff’s Department. He was charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. Doan was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Joseph Wynn, 47, of Evarts, was arrested on Wednesday, June 21, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence, tampering with public records, and abuse of public trust. Wynn was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.