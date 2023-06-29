Harlan council approves budget, Mayor talks sidewalks Published 10:40 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

The Harlan City Council met in a special called meeting on Tuesday, June 27, to address the city’s budget ordinance for the next fiscal year.

City of Harlan Mayor Joe Meadors called the meeting to order and brought up second reading of the city’s budget to the council for approval.

The council approved the second reading of the city’s budget with no opposition.

Following the short meeting, Meadors provided an update on a city sidewalk project which has been in the works for some time.

According to Meadors, work on some city sidewalks will begin on July 11.

“The contract’s been signed,” Meadors said.

Meadors explained not every sidewalk is slated to be part of the project.

“It’s going to be both sides of Cumberland Avenue from Farm Bureau up to Mount Pleasant,” Meadors said. “Then we’ll switch and go on the other side of the railroad tracks, both sides of the road past Creech Chevrolet and go to the top of the hill where the city limits end.”

The project is expected to require several weeks to complete.

“It’ll take six or eight weeks at least,” Meadors said. “A lot of it is going to depend on how much trouble they have, some of the tree stumps may be a problem.”

Meadors explained there are multiple large tree stumps which are remnants of large trees that were planted between the sidewalks and the street on Mound Street decades ago. The tree roots may present complications for the project.

“They just kept growing and growing, and they got so big they heaved the old sidewalk up; they just brought the concrete up out of the ground,” Meadors said. “You can’t just go in there and pour new concrete, you have to get those roots out of there.”

Meadors estimated the trees may have been planted 75 to 100 years ago, resulting in extensive root systems. He mentioned there is a possibility the roots may have grown around water or sewer lines, making their removal without damaging the lines difficult.

“The roots have grown out so far they’re underneath the roads and sidewalks, some of them may even go under the sidewalks into some people’s yards” Meadors said. “It’s going to be a big task.”