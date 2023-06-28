UK women’s basketball to mark 50th anniversary in 2023-24 Published 4:47 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

News Release

The University of Kentucky women’s basketball program will celebrate its 50th anniversary of varsity status in 2023-24. Throughout the season, the program will acknowledge and honor the impressive people and the memorable moments that influenced its rich history.

The Wildcats are celebrating 50 straight seasons of varsity status, dating back to 1974-75. Sue Feamster became the first UK women’s basketball head coach of the modern era, after the program regained its varsity status in 1974.

In celebration of the 50th jubilee, Big Blue Nation can expect in-game elements such as guest appearances and on-court recognitions, recap videos and feature story videos, trivia games, decade-themed giveaways and more. Throughout the season, fans can also enjoy “where are they now” updates, interviews and Q&As, a printable and digital timeline experience and more.

UK will promote its annual alumni game as its largest 50th-anniversary celebration of 2023-24. More information on the alumni game, including the opponent and date, will be announced in the coming months.

Don’t miss a moment of the activities and events planned around the program’s 50th anniversary by purchasing season tickets to all the program’s home games inside historic Rupp Arena. UK women’s basketball season tickets can be renewed or purchased as little as $60 per person here.

The Wildcats’ non-conference schedule for next season will be announced soon.