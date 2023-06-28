Living on Purpose: Being informed is not a substitute for truth Published 2:49 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By Billy Holland

Columnist

All levels of government and its ally, the mainstream media, are regularly accused of dishonesty. Many of these falsehoods are ignored or quickly forgotten by a public that has become numb to a relentless barrage of deception. Distorting truth is nothing new, as compromise has always been the foundation of politics. Have you ever listened to a press secretary answer questions? Even in the world of fact-checking, news stories are severely infected with bias, and yet strangely, the masses are still eager to absorb it. The average person admits they want to be informed about current events, but has gathering information become just another form of entertainment, or even worse, is this causing the masses to be brainwashed? A culture represents the beliefs and practices of a group, while a society represents the people who share those beliefs and practices. God’s people are called to follow His voice, not the world’s system. Read Romans 12:1-2.

For years, the tobacco industry assured customers that cigarettes were neither unhealthy nor addictive. In 1994, James W. Johnston, CEO of R.J. Reynolds, told a congressional committee, “Cigarette smoking is no more ‘addictive’ than coffee, tea, or Twinkies.” The reality, of course, is quite different. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 480,000 Americans die every year from smoking. In the Tuskegee experimental syphilis study, between 1932 and 1972, the U.S. healthcare system wanted to study venereal diseases, so our government intentionally allowed the disease to run its course in some patients causing many African Americans to go blind, insane, and die. And we should feel confident to trust Big Pharma and the food industry with our lives today? Are there secret plans to depopulate the planet? Where is artificial intelligence taking us? Is the UFO phenomena true?

In 1964, Americans were concerned about the country’s growing involvement in Vietnam, and in October of that year, President Lyndon Johnson assured the country as he was running for president, we had nothing to worry about. In 1971 the Pentagon Papers revealed the extent of the deception as the war claimed 58,000 military personnel, which neither President Richard Nixon nor Johnson took responsibility for. Nixon also promised that no one from the White House staff was involved in Watergate. Then we had Bill Clinton boldly declare that he “did not have sexual relations with that woman.” In the aftermath of 9/11, George W. Bush promised the American people there were weapons of mass destruction and that by attacking Iraq, we could rescue our country and the world. What was the result? No weapons were found, and thousands of U.S. troops and contractors were killed in this war.

Did you know the Federal Reserve is not owned or operated by the U.S. Government? It’s completely independent and yet has its name on our currency. In 2008, Obama said marriage was between a man and a woman. Do politicians say what voters want to hear? Hillary Clinton accused Donald Trump of colluding with Russia to help influence his election, but we now know the entire story was completely fabricated. Of course, the mainstream media embraced every word of this lie. Why? Political control. Those who disagree with what is established as socially correct are now silenced by the cancel culture. This public persecution also applies to those who know the truth about the virus and the vaccine. The First Amendment is being ignored as these individuals are labeled as terrorists and guilty of spreading misinformation. Communism is a political and economic ideology that positions itself in opposition to liberal democracy and capitalism.

So, why talk about widespread deception? It’s time to wake up and realize we are in a deadly spiritual war, (see John 10:10). Satan is the father of all lies, and his agenda to deceive is advancing. If we do not love others enough to warn them, we are bowing down to intimidation and despair. According to general Biblical interpretations, the Antichrist is coming and will eventually rule the world. Like all dictators, he will demand our worship. When will this happen? The New World Order and the Great Reset are steps toward tribulation, but this does not mean we are without hope. Jesus Christ is our eternal hope, and our heavenly Father will always be in control and seated on His throne. Remain focused on Jesus by reading and meditating on God’s word. Invest your time wisely and beware of confusing distractions. Pray for more wisdom, discernment, love, and understanding, as being informed is not the same as knowing what is true.

Dr. Billy Holland is a minister, chaplain, and author. Read more about the Christian life at billyhollandministries.com.