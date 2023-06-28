Kentucky to face Miami in first ACC-SEC Challenge Published 4:43 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Kentucky will be a host school in the first ACC/SEC Challenge next season.

The Wildcats will host Miami on Nov. 28 at Rupp Arena and will mark just the third meeting in history between the two programs. In the last encounter in 2008, the Hurricanes defeated the Wildcats 73-67 at Rupp Arena.

The inter-conference contest replaces the Big 12-SEC Challenge that came to a close last year. Kentucky compiled a 5-4 mark in the challenge. Miami went 2908 last season and reached the Final Four.

Louisville wasn’t on the schedule for the inaugural season.

Games are as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 28

• Syracuse vs. LSU – 7 p.m.

• Pitt vs. Mizzou – 7 p.m.

• Georgia Tech vs. Mississippi State – 7 p.m.

• South Carolina vs. Notre Dame – 7 p.m.

• Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) – 7:30 p.m.

• Ole Miss vs. NC State – 9 p.m.

• Alabama vs. Clemson – 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

• North Carolina vs. Tennessee – 7:15 p.m.

• Virginia vs. Texas A&M – 7:15 p.m.

• Wake Forest vs. Florida – 7:15 p.m.

• Arkansas vs. Duke – 9:15 p.m.

• Auburn vs. Virginia Tech – 9:15 p.m.

• Florida State vs. Georgia – 9:15 p.m.

• Vanderbilt vs. Boston College – 9:15 p.m.