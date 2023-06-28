EF-2 tornado part of Sunday storm system that rocked Kentucky Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

While much of central and western Kentucky experienced a bout of severe weather on Sunday, the National Weather Service has confirmed only one tornado thus far, although damage surveys are continuing.

That was in Hardin County, where a twister rated as an EF-2 on the scale that runs from EF-0 to EF-5 based on severity struck the Cecilia area around 10:30 Sunday evening. It had top winds of 115 miles per hour along a path that was just over one mile long and 300 yards wide.

Other parts of Hardin County, along Black Branch, Hayden School, Rineyville, and Locust Grove roads; saw straight-line winds of 80-90 miles per hour, according to the survey crew.

Madison County experienced a macroburst, with the NWS defines as an outward burst of strong winds at or near the surface with horizontal dimensions of 2.5 miles or larger and winds of 100 mph or more. Th3 Madison County macroburst had peak winds of 110 mph along a path that was nearly 8.5 miles long and 2.5 miles wide. It affected an area from the Hillview to Bybee communities of Madison County.

More straight-line wind damage was reported in the Shepherdsville area of Bullitt County, where winds reached an estimated 95 miles per hour.

Western Kentucky may not have seen any tornadoes, but there have been numerous reports of high winds and large hail.

Daviess and Webster counties were among those that saw some of the largest hail, measuring two inches in diameter or more.

A few areas of western Kentucky saw winds of 95 miles per hour, particularly in Graves and Todd counties. The Kentucky Mesonet Station in Todd County, southwest of Elkton, reported a top wind gust of 95 mph shortly before midnight, as the final round of storms moved through.

Trees and powerlines were downed during all of the storms, along with some damage to buildings, although there were no injuries reported.

More damage surveys by NWS personnel are expected to take place this week in Edmonson, Grayson, Russell, and Warren counties.