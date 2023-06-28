Edward B. Childers, 84 Published 9:58 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Edward B. Childers, age 84, of Maineville, OH, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Hospice of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, OH.

“Ed” was born and raised in Evarts, KY, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Edith Riley Childers (married 66 years). They eventually moved to Cincinnati, where he attended the University of Cincinnati, and later became a Mechanical Engineer for Cincinnati Milacron. “In his spare time”, Ed built and sold homes, including several for family and friends. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling

and he assisted in the development of a Veteran’s Memorial at Evarts Park in Evarts, KY. In addition to his wife, Edith, he is survived by his children, Connie Galloway (Keith), Edward Childers, Jr. (Julia), Chuck Childers (Melody), and Tyler Childers; siblings, Susan King, Katie Hall, and Eldon Childers, Jr.; eleven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon and Dorothy Childers, and sisters, Shirley Ball and Ruth Ann Childers.

His visitation will be Monday, June 26, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Interment will be at Resthaven Cemetery in Baxter, KY, at a later date.

Memorial donations are suggested to The Magic Yarn Project at www.themagicyarnproject.com or the charity of one’s choice. For directions, to view the Life Tribute Video or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please go to www.chambersandgrubbs.com.