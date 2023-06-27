Peggy Campbell Owens Published 11:07 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Peggy Campbell Owens of Somerset, KY daughter of the late Arnold E. and Carolyn Hayes Campbell passed away on June 21, 2023, at the Lake Cumberland’s Jean Waddle Hospice Care unit.

As well as her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, David A. Campbell. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Dr. Byron M. Owens, her son Byron Patrick Owens, both of somerset, KY. Brothers Larry D. Campbell (Shirl) of Watertown MN, Danny K. Campbell (Deanna) of Calvin, KY. Sister Pamela C. Kelly (Colen) of Closepint KY, and a niece Heather K. Eldridge who she claimed as her daughter.

Born in Louellen Ky January 14, 1940. She attended Highsplint Elementary and Graduated from Evarts High School. She attended Cumberland Collage as well. She was a Ky Colonel, past president of the Somerset Jr. Woman’s Club, co-coordinator of the Somerset Special Olympics area games for ten years, president of her PTA, and worked diligently for the mentally handicap.

In lieu of flowers the family ask donations to be made to the local or KY special Olympics.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 3rd starting at 1 P.M. at The Bridge, First Baptist Church in Somerset.