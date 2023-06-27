2nd Harlan KY Pride March held Published 2:03 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

The Second Annual Harlan Kentucky Pride March took place on the streets of downtown Harlan on Saturday, with people marching to support the LGBTQIA2+ community.

People began gathering on the Harlan County Courthouse lawn at approximately 9 a.m. in preparation for the march, which took to the streets at 10 a.m. A Harlan City Police cruiser preceded marchers as they marched around town and back to the courthouse.

Following the march, participants gathered near the gazebo outside the courthouse to hear speakers representing different sections of the community. Speakers were met with enthusiastic responses from those gathered around the platform. Following multiple speakers, the crowd disbursed to socialize and enjoy some refreshments.

The march was organized by Lily Samantha Milovnik, who talked about this year’s event in a short interview.

“I was the one entrusted by Leslie (Bledsoe) to organize it this year,” Milovnik said. “Leslie was the event organizer last year.”

According to Milovnik, the purpose of this year’s event was to raise awareness.

“My specific involvement this year was based on a recent Senate bill that was passed in Kentucky Senate Bill 150,” said Milovnik. “I know a lot of people were scared to come to this because of that bill. I think my involvement here was specifically to try to be a voice for people who were afraid to come out.”

Bledsoe, who organized the first Harlan Kentucky Pride March which took place approximately one year ago, was in attendance.

“I’m thankful to Lilly for carrying on the event,” Bledsoe said. “It is important that we continue to have this event in this small community. I’m thankful that people have let us without opposition.”

Bledsoe also talked about how this year’s event differed from the first march.

“The numbers have dropped a little this year,” Bledsoe said. “I do believe that is because of the laws being passed against transgender people. People are living in fear, and they should not have to.”