Local pair face drug charges Published 4:02 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

A man and woman are facing multiple charges, including importing fentanyl and drug possession, after allegedly being found in possession of a large quantity of illegal substances.

Michael Meyers, 42, of Cawood, and Stephanie Johnson, 32, of Hulen, were arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday, June 19.

According to a press release from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, a large amount of suspected fentanyl with a street value totaling approximately $5,000 was seized during the arrests. Deputies were assisting Probation and Parole officers at a residence in the Cawood community when the suspected fentanyl was found. A female at the residence was transported to Harlan ARH Hospital for treatment due to her level of impairment.

Harlan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Geary Ferguson is in charge of the investigation. Assisting at the scene were Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies and Probation and Parole officers.

Meyers was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Reynolds. He was charged with importing carfentanil, fentanyl, or fentanyl derivatives, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Meyers was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.

Johnson was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Rich. She was charged with importing carfentanil, fentanyl, or fentanyl derivatives and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 full cash bond.