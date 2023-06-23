Shelburne still crazy about the Cats Published 1:00 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

County music singer JD Shelburne has been a Kentucky basketball fan as long as he can remember and cannot wait to have a chance to take his young son to the Final Four the next time Kentucky gets there.

“I would give up my music career to play one year for Calipari in Rupp Arena,” Shelburne said.

He won’t be playing a season for Kentucky coach John Calipari but he will be playing in Rupp Arena when he participates in the John Calipari Fantasy Experience for adults 30 years of age or older Aug, 25-27.

Shelburne will be performing Aug. 25 at WinStar Farm as part of the fantasy camp experience.

“I will get to play some songs, tell him(Calipari) how wonderful Kentucky basketball is and wish him the best of luck next season,” Shelburne said. “They asked me about doing this at the (Kentucky) Derby and of course I immediately said yes.”

Shelburne will not be able to participate Aug. 26 because he has a concert in Louisville at the Kentucky State Fair.

“I have never done the fantasy camp so I will do the fist day, go to the state fair for my gig the second day and then be back for the last day of camp,” Shelburne said. “But the way I look at it, I am going to be a UK player for a weekend.

“I always wanted to be a UK player. I am excited to have Cal on my side and really excited about getting a Kentucky jersey.”

He is also singing the national anthem at Great American Ballpark for the Cincinnati Reds Aug. 19 and says he’ll “get a jersey with my name there, too.” Shelburne is also trying to work out a way to sing the national anthem at a Chicago Cubs game when he’s performing in Chicago.

He also dreams of singing the national anthem at Rupp Arena before a UK game.

“I have been waiting on that call for several years and still hope it will come,” Shelburne, a UK graduate, said.