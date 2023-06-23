KSP searching for 3 escaped inmates in Todd County Published 11:21 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Kentucky State Police troopers from the Madisonville Post are continuing their search for three inmates who escaped custody from the Todd County Detention Center on Thursday morning.

At around 9:55 a.m. Donte Lamonte Churchill, 19; Carl Michael Kinley, 42; and Branden Tate Coffey, 40, stole a truck and fled from a work detail. The three escapees were last seen heading south on Allegree Road in the Mt. Tabor Community of Todd County, in a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with Kentucky registration number KM 6725.

Coffey is described as a white male with brown hair, green eyes, approximately 6’0” in height and weighing 190 pounds. Kinley is described as a white male with black hair, brown eyes, around 5’8” tall and weighing 170 pounds. Churchill is described as an African American male, black hair, brown eyes, about 6’2” in height and weighing 190 pounds.

All three men were last seen wearing orange jail uniforms, at the time they made their getaway.

The KSP is asking the public to be on the lookout for the three escapees. If you happen to see them, call the Madisonville State Police Post at (270) 767-3313, or on their toll-free statewide number, which is (800) 222-5555. You may remain anonymous.