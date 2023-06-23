Cumberland man indicted for murder Published 11:14 am Friday, June 23, 2023

A Cumberland man is facing a charge of murder after allegedly causing the death of another person.

Dylan Blair, 31, was arrested on an indictment warrant by Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 20.

According to the one-count indictment handed down by the Grand Jury on May 31, Blair acted in concert with another individual on or about August 3, 2022, causing the death of a male as a result of a gunshot.

A citation states Blair was arrested on an indictment warrant at approximately 2:30 p.m. on June 20 at Creek Street in Cumberland.

Blair was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.