‘We don’t take a backseat to anyone’ Published 3:51 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

Do not tell Kentucky defensive line coach Anwar Stewart, a former UK player, that with SEC powers Georgia and Alabama both on the schedule an eight-win season in 2023 would not be all that bad for the Cats.

“We don’t have to take a backseat to anyone,” Stewart said. “Having Liam (Coen) back offensively is really going to help. He is such a smart OC (offensive coordinator). He already has those guys dialed in.

“Definitely we are going to be ready to roll. We are a complete team. So when you say eight wins, I think we are better than those predictions. The next eight or so weeks are big for the development part of the entire team.”

That certainly includes the offensive line where Kentucky had issues last year. Coen said rebuilding the Big Blue Wall was his top priority when he returned to UK.

Stewart said he talks almost daily with UK offensive line coach Zach Yenser about how they can help each other during drills/practice.

“Let’s say we are installing and they are going to run outside zone schemes for the day. We will get together and work those blocking techniques,” Stewart said. “Me and Yenser work very closely together so he can get what he needs and I can get what I need for my guys.”I have got to have that type of relationship and communication with the offensive line coach so we can both make our guys the best players they can be.”