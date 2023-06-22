Reeves back on campus, to return for second season at UK Published 3:47 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

It took a while to make a decision, but Antonio Reeves is reportedly returning to Kentucky.

Reeves, who declared for the NBA Draft following the season only to withdraw his name from consideration, has moved back to Lexington, according to 247Sports. With the move, Reeves also has enrolled for summer classes at the University.

The decision by Reeves gives Kentucky coach John Calipari a third holdover from last season and veteran leadership. Reeves, an Illinois State transfer, scored 20 or more points off the bench four times last season and led the team in 13 contests. He scored 20 points or more 10 times and scored a career-high 37 points in the regular-season finale at Arkansas. He averaged 14.4 points per game, second on the team behind Oscar Tshiebwe. He made a team-high 80 3-pointers.