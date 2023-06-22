Harlan County Property Transfers Published 2:30 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

• Diana Ruth Edds, et al, to Lisa Lynn Hensley, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County — state tax $17.

• Pamela Eileen Sizemore to Diane M. Overbay and Kevin J. Shackleton, property in Harlan County — state tax $85.50.

• Paul and Crystal Barger to James Barger, property in Harlan County — state tax $5.

• Bonnie June Napier to Matthew Napier, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County.

• Bonnie June Napier to Matthew Napier, tract or parcel of land in Bledsoe.

• Albert Dewayne and Angela Huskey to Misty Ann and Michael Strozier, property in Harlan County — state tax $35.

• Albert Dewayne and Angela Huskey, et al, to Ferlan William Huskey, property in Harlan County — state tax $85.

• Pete Poynter to Polly Patricia Fields and Kevin W. Cavins, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County — state tax $20.

• Paola Marie and Elmer Caleb Dennis Sowards to Ronnie Gene and Ella Ruth Brock, property in Harlan County — state tax $17.

• Robert Neil Jordan to Tony Engle, tract or parcel of land at Cawood — state tax $60.

• Nunnelley Rentals, LLC, to Victoria Ellison, tract or parcel of land in the city of Harlan — state tax $38.50.

• Theresa Osborne to Bill and Leanne Nantz, parcel or tract of property in Harlan County.

• Johnny D. and Shirley S. Wynn to Johnny D. and Shirley S. Wynn, parcel of land at Closplint.

• Federation of Appalachian Housing Enterprises, Incorporation, to COAP, Incorporation, tract of land at Evarts — state tax $10.