Ky. is seeking proposals for statewide EV charging station network Published 10:39 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that the state is seeking proposals from private-sector organizations interested in helping Kentucky expand its electric vehicle (EV) charging network, to maintain its spot as a national leader in the EV sector.

The Governor said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) issued a final Request for Proposals (RFP) to build up to 37 stations along Kentucky interstates and parkways, after receiving approval from the Federal Highway Administration.

“Kentucky is the electric vehicle battery production capital of the United States of America,” Beshear said, “and we are leading the industry expansion by growing jobs and building out the supply chain. This RFP and the proposals it will generate will further cement Kentucky’s status in the EV revolution by creating new infrastructure that encourages EV travel throughout the Commonwealth.”

Most of the money to build the network will come from federal formula funds, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, with a match by private-entity funds. Proposals will be due by 5 p.m. (ET) on August 24.

The EV Charging Program RFP encourages proposals from private-sector entities. Selected parties will be responsible for constructing, owning, operating and maintaining new EV charging stations across the state.

KYTC is responsible for overseeing program implementation and administering nearly $70 million in federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funds. Candidates will be selected on a site-by-site basis to receive a portion of KYTC’s allocation. The goal is to fund up to 37 EV charging stations through this and future RFPs to begin to build the network on Kentucky’s 11 interstates and eight parkways. The EV stations must be open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week and power any non-proprietary electric vehicle model.

Firms selected to develop sites within the statewide network will be contractually required to operate and maintain the stations during the five-year funding period.

Federal requirements say charging stations must first be installed on the interstates and parkways, which are designated Alternative Fuel Corridors. Once they are in place, firms can then deploy chargers on other high-priority EV corridors and in communities around the state. Other funding sources, such as the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program, are also available to assist with building stations on other highways and in other Kentucky communities.