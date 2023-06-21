Harlan County District Court

• Treyvon Long, 28, of Lynch, second-degree disorderly conduct — jury trial scheduled Feb. 27, 2024.10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment — waived to grand jury.

• Patrick Myers, 34, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, registration and title requirements: vehicle not to be operated on highway, improper equipment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (third offense), operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — jury trial scheduled July 18.

• David Atwood, 54, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession, no brake lights — jury trial scheduled May 7, 2024.

• Misty Carr, 47, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — continued for review Sept. 18.

• Melissa A. Hensley, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) — jury trial scheduled July 18.

• Phillip Cox, 55, careless driving, failure of owner to maintain required/insurance security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, possessing a license when privileges are revoked/suspended, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense) — continued for pretrial conference. To be tried Sept. 26, if not resolved.

• Johnny Riley, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), alcohol intoxication in a public place — jury trial scheduled July 18.

• Jennifer Davis, 29, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia — continued for review Aug. 28.

• Hubert Hall, 38, violation of Kentucky E.O.O./D.V.O — jury trial scheduled May 7, 2024.

• Mary Helen Ivey, 77, violation of local city ordinance — continued for motion hour June 26.

• Jennifer Davis, 29, second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), second-degree disorderly conduct — continued for status hearing Aug. 28.

• Marquis Dekin Long, 21, failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, inadequate silencer (muffler), operating a vehicle with one headlight — jury trial scheduled May 7, 2024.

• Elizabeth McKnight, 32, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — continued for review Sept. 18.

• Robin Middleton, 57, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance — first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended six months and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Carla R. Brock, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt — jury trial scheduled July 18.

• Bertha Patterson, 42, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — continued for review Sept. 18.

• Ricky D. Slusher, 39, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana — status hearing scheduled Sept. 25.

• Derek Lewis, theft by unlawful taking (gasoline) — jury trial scheduled July 18.

• Ricky D. Slusher, 39, license to be in possession — pretrial conference scheduled Sept. 25.

• Gregory Smith, 51, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (first offense), license to be in possession, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license — failed to appear for hearing.

• Andrew Turner, 18, truancy (student 18 but not 21 yet) — continued for review Aug. 7.

• Keith Ray Turner, 32, failure to wear seat belt, operating a vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to surrender revoked operator’s license — failed to appear for hearing.

• Brian D. Miles, violation of local city ordinance — jury trial scheduled July 18.

• Tesia Vick, 35, of Harlan, two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — continued for review Sept. 18.

• Holden R. Williams, 23, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), inadequate silencer (muffler) — failed to appear for hearing.

• Gabriel Akles Wynn, 39, theft-receipt of stolen credit/debt card — continued for pretrial conference June 26.

• Walter Smith, menacing — jury trial scheduled July 18.

