Harlan County Civil Lawsuits
Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023
• Midland Credit Management, Incorporation vs. Brandon Johnson —credit card debt collection.
• Midland Credit Management, Incorporation vs. Megan E. Sizemore — credit card debt collection.
• Midland Credit Management, Incorporation vs. Jennifer A. Stanley — credit card debt collection.
• Eileen Howard vs. David Howard — dissolution of marriage.
• Discover Bank vs. Douglas E. Stewart — contract dispute.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Rhonda Bush — credit card debt collection.
• Cash Express, LLC, vs. Woodie Saylor — contract dispute.
• Cecil Ray Baker vs. Christy Gilliam — dissolution of marriage.
• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Mary England — credit card debt collection.
• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Linda Peace — credit card debt collection.
• Dylan Hicks vs. Tiara Middleton — petition for joint custody.
• Spencer Bailey vs. Gloria Bailey — dissolution of marriage.
• Melanie R. Blevins vs. Joshua A. Blevins — child support.
• Citibank, N.A., vs. Rebecca R. Amburgey — credit card debt collection.
• Citibank, N.A., vs. Clara C. Ison — credit card debt collection.