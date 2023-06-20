Harlan County Civil Lawsuits

Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

• Midland Credit Management, Incorporation vs. Brandon Johnson —credit card debt collection.

• Midland Credit Management, Incorporation vs. Megan E. Sizemore — credit card debt collection.

• Midland Credit Management, Incorporation vs. Jennifer A. Stanley — credit card debt collection.

• Eileen Howard vs. David Howard — dissolution of marriage.

• Discover Bank vs. Douglas E. Stewart — contract dispute.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Rhonda Bush — credit card debt collection.

• Cash Express, LLC, vs. Woodie Saylor — contract dispute.

• Cecil Ray Baker vs. Christy Gilliam — dissolution of marriage.

• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Mary England — credit card debt collection.

• LVNV Funding, LLC, vs. Linda Peace — credit card debt collection.

• Dylan Hicks vs. Tiara Middleton — petition for joint custody.

• Spencer Bailey vs. Gloria Bailey — dissolution of marriage.

• Melanie R. Blevins vs. Joshua A. Blevins — child support.

• Citibank, N.A., vs. Rebecca R. Amburgey — credit card debt collection.

• Citibank, N.A., vs. Clara C. Ison — credit card debt collection.

