2 UK golfers named to Golfweek All-America team Published 4:12 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

News Release

University of Kentucky

University of Kentucky women’s golfers Laney Frye and Jensen Castle each received their second All-America honor of the off-season, this time by Golfweek. Frye, a rising senior from Lexington, Kentucky, was one of 10 golfers named to the Golfweek All-America Third Team, and Jensen Castle, a rising graduate from West Columbia, South Carolina, was one of 20 golfers tabbed a Golfweek All-America Honorable Mention.

Laney Frye, a rising senior from Lexington, Kentucky, broke four individual school records in 2022-23, including the single-season scoring average (70.7), single-season, par-or-better rounds (20), career par-or-better rounds (47) and the low 18-hole round (63). She also helped UK set numerous team records this season, while contributing to two team titles.

The Wildcat made 10 starts this season, playing 30 competitive rounds for the UK lineup. While 20 of her 30 rounds were par-or-better, 11 of her 30 rounds were in the 60s. That includes three rounds of 67, which was her previous career best, before she capped the season with a school-record, bogey-free 63 in the final round at the NCAA Pullman Regional on May 10.

In fact, her 63 down the stretch helped her dip into the top 10 on the individual leaderboard, giving her a team-lead seven top-10 finishes on the season.

Before that, Frye finished T6 at the 2023 Southeastern Conference Championship, which marked the program’s best individual finish at the tournament in more than a decade. There, she had the third-most birdies of any player in the field.

Her sharp shooting this season has helped her claim three of the best tournament totals in her college career, including two 206 (-10) scorecards, one of which helped her team win its first tournament title of the season at the Illini Women’s Invitational, her 207 (-9) at the UCF Challenge and her 210 (-6) to help her team win its second tournament title of the season at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational.

The Wildcat was named to the All-SEC Second Team, her second All-SEC designation in her career. Frye also was invited to compete at the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, earning a spot as one of the top 30 amateurs in the U.S. Moreover, she received the team’s low stroke average award and the most improved award at its annual banquet.

Last month, Frye was named to the 2023 WGCA All-American Second Team, which marked the first All-America distinction in her career.

Jensen Castle, a senior from West Columbia, South Carolina, concluded the season with a 71.7 scoring average, which marked her career high through four seasons at UK. It also marked the second-best scoring average in program history, only behind teammate Frye.

She made nine starts in 2022-23, playing 27 competitive rounds. Sixteen of her 27 rounds were par-or-better, which also marked the second-best in program history, while seven of her 27 rounds were in the 60s. That includes one 66 at the Illini Women’s Invitational, which is her career best.

In the fall, Castle led the UK lineup to back-to-back tournament titles. She finished T4 (205) to help UK win the Illini Women’s Invitational in mid-October, and she finished with medalist honors (209) to help UK win the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational in late-October. Her 205 at the Illini Women’s Invitational was the second-best scorecard in her college career, and her 209 at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational helped her earn the first medalist honor in her college career.

She concluded the season with five finishes inside the top 10 this season, including a team-lead four finishes inside the top five in 2022-23.

During the regular season, Castle led the lineup in six of the seven tournaments she played in (three in the fall, three in the spring). The Wildcat also was named an All-SEC Second Teamer, and she was invited to compete at the 2023 ANWA where she made the cut for the second straight year.

Last month, Castle was named a 2023 WGCA All-American Honorable Mention, which marked the first All-America distinction in her career.

Both Wildcats will return as Wildcats in 2023-24.