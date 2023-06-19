Calipari adds sharp-shooter Hart to UK roster Published 4:00 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

Kentucky has added a seventh freshman to its roster for the upcoming season.

Joey Hart, a 6-foot-5 180-point guard from Linton, Indiana, signed to play for the Wildcats. He joins a top-ranked freshmen class that includes Aaron Bradshaw, Jordan Burks, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and DJ Wagner.

“I’m excited to get started at Kentucky,” Hart said. “I chose UK because of coach (John) Calipari, the supportive fan base and Kentucky’s ability to develop players. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to compete and play in the NCAA Tournament.”

Last season at Linton-Stockton High School, he led the team to the Class 2A State finals. He shot 40 percent from the three-point line and 23.6 points per game.

“Joey can really shoot the basketball but also brings a tremendous all-around game to this class,” Calipari said. “His best days of basketball are ahead of him and I look forward to watching him develop alongside the rest of the class. I’m excited to get Joey on campus so he can continue to improve at this next level.”