Mountain Parkway Expansion project seeking firms for final stage Published 11:17 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that he has put out a call for firms seeking to complete the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky in Magoffin and Floyd counties.

The final project segment, referred to as Magoffin-Floyd, is planned to be a 13-mile stretch of newly constructed four-lane highway, from U.S. Highway 460 in Salyersville to Kentucky Highway 404 in Prestonsburg.

“The Mountain Parkway Expansion has been a top priority of my administration since day one, and we are getting it done,” Gov. Beshear said. “This project is about more than just building roads; it is about creating a connection to Eastern Kentucky that will profoundly impact future generations and position the region for new, dynamic economic growth and success.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has issued a final Request for Proposals (RFP) from prospective designer and contractor teams, with the expectation of awarding the project contract this fall.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said the administration is pursuing the project through a method known as a design-build contract, in which project designers and builders will work hand in hand. “Using this innovative project method is yet another example of this administration’s commitment to completing the Mountain Parkway. It will allow for more versatility in design and construction, as well as expedite the overall project timeline.”

Last year, Gov. Beshear announced that the preferred alignment of the Magoffin-Floyd segment would be a new cross-country route instead of expanding the current Kentucky Highway 114 corridor because it will cause fewer disruptions and property impacts to homes and businesses.

The Transportation Cabinet, in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration, is currently working to complete the required environmental analyses and documentation of the final segment. No construction will begin until that process is completed.

Since the Mountain Parkway Expansion began in 2014, nearly 33 miles of parkway widening from Campton to Salyersville have been completed or are currently under construction. Once the 13-mile Magoffin-Floyd segment is complete, Kentucky will have 400 continuous miles of four-lane, high-speed highway connecting Pikeville to Paducah, creating increased commerce and mobility across the state.