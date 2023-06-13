Lyon County’s Travis Perry excited to play in old Wayland gym Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Lyon County senior basketball player Travis Perry readily admits he is a “big people person who likes talking to everybody.” That has helped him in his recruiting process but he also knows it will be hard for him “to tell some people no” when it is time to make his recruiting choice.

“I still have not decided when I will do that, but I just have to weigh the pros and cons to make the best choice,” Perry, who went to Italy this month for an Adidas all-star exhibition tour, said.

Perry does know he’s already excited about one game in particular during his senior season.

Perry surpassed King Kelly Coleman as the all-time leading high school scorer in Kentucky last season and now has 4,359 points. Coleman set his mark of 4,337 points in 1956.

Lyon will play Floyd Central on Dec. 16 in Old Wayland Gym, the place where Kelly played. The school closed in 1972, but the gym was refurbished recently. Floyd Central played Knott County in February in the first game to take place in the gym in over 50 years.

“It’s going to be super neat to get to play in the house he (Coleman) built. It’s one of the most historic gyms in the state and even with a small crowd will have a great atmosphere,” Perry said.

“Our girls get to go too. My whole family will be there. Hopefully, it will be a good time for everyone. I know how excited I already am. I have watched a couple of videos about him (Coleman) in the last few years and somebody gave me his book to read. But to get to play in the same gym he did is really going to be special.”