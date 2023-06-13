Harlan County Arrest Reports Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The following is a list of arrest activity by various law enforcement agencies in Harlan County. They are not an indication of innocence or guilt.

• Dustin Massingale, 38, of Dayhoit, was arrested by Kentucky State Police. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and public intoxication by controlled substance. Massingale was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,000 full cash bond.

• John Baker, 32, of Cawood, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault. Baker was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Tina Yaden, 51, of Cumberland, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 and engaging in organized crime. Yaden was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $1,500 full cash bond.

• Amanda Mott, 31, of Middlesboro, was arrested on June 7, by Kentucky State Police. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mott was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

• Braden Estes, 26, of Wallins, was arrested on June, 6, by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an ATV on a roadway, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and failure to dim headlights. Estes was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $2,500 full cash bond.