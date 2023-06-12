Mrs. Winona Montgomery Thorpe Harris, 81 Published 8:45 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Mrs. Winona Montgomery Thorpe Harris, age 81, of Richmond, Kentucky, previously of Harlan, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023 at her home.

Mrs. Harris, the youngest child and only daughter of Clarence Moore Thorpe, Sr. and Mattie Taylor Thorpe, was

born in Richmond, Virginia on May 14, 1942. She united in marriage to Charles Allen Harris on July 16, 1966 and together they lived a beautiful, Christ-centered life. She cared deeply for people and was known by all for her self-denying hospitality and neighborly heart. Winona was very active in her community and was a member of the Red Hat Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, Harlan Women’s Club, Eastern Star, and both Madison and Harlan County Homemaker’s Clubs (for 50 combined years). She spoke proudly of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who all brought her the purest joy. Winona was also a long-standing member of the First United Methodist Church in both Harlan and Richmond, Kentucky.

Survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law: Charles Bradford & Deborah (Slaven) Harris of Corbin, one daughter and son-in-law: Teresa Elizabeth Harris & Sam Metcalfe of Richmond, four grandchildren: Westley R. (& Juliana Williams) Metcalfe, S. Cole (& Jordynn Baldwin) Metcalfe, Camden B. Harris and Charley-Beth Harris, four great grandchildren: Aiden, Titus, Jude and Moses Metcalfe; a step-son: Alan Robert Harris, a step-daughter: Vicki Harris (& Randy) Blakley, one step-grandchild: R. Shawn Helton, two sisters-in-law: Nancy (Harris) Allison and Anita (Britt) (Thorpe) Gay, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by two brothers: Clarence M. Thorpe, Jr. and Harry A. Thorpe, one grandson: Charles Baylor Harris and one step-grandchild: Allyson (Helton) Howard.

Visitation and funeral services were held at the First United Methodist Church in Richmond and burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery.

Brad and Teresa have a very special request from each of you. They are planning to compile stories and memories of Winona and ask that you share your name, how you knew her and personal reflections at the funeral home’s website listed below. Above anything you can do, this will mean the most to the family. Other expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Harlan United Methodist Church, 201 E. Mound St, Harlan, KY 40831 or First United Methodist Church, 401 W. Main St., Richmond, KY 40475 in memory of Mrs. Harris.

Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.cpcfh.com