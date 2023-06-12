LSU eliminates Cats from Super Regionals, advances to CWS Published 10:56 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Kentucky’s season came to an end on Sunday night with an 8-3 loss to No. 5 LSU in the NCAA Super Regionals at Alex Box Field in Baton Rouge.

The Wildcats (40-21) were outscored 22-3 in the best-of-three series. The Tigers rolled to a 14-0 rout of Kentucky in the series opener on Saturday night in a game that was delayed by more than seven hours because of weather concerns.

In the second game of the series, Kentucky hit three home runs and kept the margin within striking distance before the Tigers erupted for three runs in the top of the ninth for the final margin. LSU will play the winner of Monday’s Tennessee-Southern Miss contest in the College World Series that begins Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Jackson Gray, Devin Burkes and Nolan McCathy each had a home run to pace the Wildcats’ offense. Kentucky collected ten hits but stranded 11 runners. Cade Beloso had a three-run home run for the Tigers, while Dylan Crews and Tre Morgan each had a double.

Kentucky fell to 0-4 in Super Regional contests. LSU, which won the national title in 2009, improved to 48-15.

Cats bombed Saturday

The Wildcats found themselves facing elimination following a 14-0 loss to the No. 5 seed Tigers early Sunday morning.

LSU connected on six home runs in a game that began 10:06 p.m. Saturday night and ended at 12:46 a.m. Sunday morning.

“Give LSU a lot of credit — they did a lot of things good,” Kentucky coach Nick Mingione said. “They pitched at a high level, they defended at a high level, and obviously they swung the bats at a real high level. We didn’t. That was the reason why the outcome was the way it was. And I tip my cap to them for a well-played game.”

Mingione added the long weather delay wasn’t a factor in the outcome.

“I sat right (here Friday) and answered that same question and just basically said, ‘hey look, the weather is going to be what it is, and we’re going to trust whoever makes the calls, and we’re going to live with it,’” he said. “We’re not going to point any fingers or make any excuses, so that would be my same answer to that.”

Tre Morgan hit the first of two home runs in the first inning with a two-run shot that gave the hosts an early 1-0 lead. The Tigers scored five runs in the first four innings and broke the game open with a six-run outburst in the fifth inning.

The Wildcats managed just four hits off LSU starter Paul Skenes and reliever Blake Money. Skenes pitched the first seven and two-third innings, scattering four hits while striking out nine batters. Money retired all five batters he faced.

Kentucky starter Zack Lee gave up nine hits and nine runs in four innings, while relievers Christian Howe and Seth Logue surrendered six hits and five runs in the final four innings.