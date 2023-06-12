Harlan’s McLendon leaps into record books Published 4:29 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Harlan High School track and field standout and Union College basketball signee Kaleb McLendon entered the KHSAA Class A Track & Field State Championship with the longest jump among all Kentucky Class A athletes in 2023.

The multi-sport athlete set a school record with a jump of 21’-6.5″ during the regional competition held at Somerset High School.

The school record was previously held for 42 years by Duncan Jacobs, who was back-to-back state champion in 1981 and 1982. The previous record was 21’-4.75″.

Jacobs still holds the Harlan High records in triple jump and high jump.

McLendon competed in four regional events leading up to the state meet, eventually walking away with four 1st place finishes. In addition to the long jump,

He was also a member of the 4 x100 and 4 x 200 relay teams that hold school records and won regional medals. His leap of 42’-1.25″ in the triple jump was also enough to earn another 1st-place regional medal.

Harlan Head Coach Trent McKenzie noted that McLendon was a gifted athlete with a high level of natural ability, “Kaleb may be the best all-around athlete Harlan High has seen in decades. His talent level is off the charts. He always brings a high level of energy to his events, I wish we could put him in more than four events. It’s not often that you have an athlete that can get you 40 points, but when you do you have to maximize their contributions.”

McLendon contributed much of his success to having a great support system of teammates and coaches to push him.

“I have been surrounded by other competitive teammates that always push me to be my best. We feed off of each other, and it makes us all better,” he said.” My coaches saw potential in me and created opportunities to help me grow and show my talent. When I was a freshman, I would have never imagined I would win four regional championship medals and break school records that haven’t been touched in more than forty years. I have worked hard to get better, but couldn’t have done it without the people around me.”