Candlelight service held for late Harlan Middle School student Published 4:17 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

A time of remembrance candlelight service was held at Harlan High School on Sunday for a Harlan Middle School student who passed away following an ATV crash on Saturday.

The service for Timothy Hickson was originally scheduled to take place on the school’s football field. However, a weather event prompted the service to be moved to the Harlan High School gymnasium after the weather alert siren sounded in Harlan at approximately 8 p.m.

Friends, family and school staff alike gathered to show their support during the candlelight service.

Harlan Independent Schools Superintendent C.D. Morton made a statement on Monday concerning Hickson’s passing.

“The entire ‘Family of Dragons’ are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Timothy,” Morton said. “At a time like this, it is difficult to put into words the emotions so many are feeling. Timothy was a wonderful part of Harlan Middle School and will be deeply missed by his teachers and classmates. At this time, we mourn with his family and lift them up in the days to come as we all struggle to make sense of this tragic accident. The support of friends and family will be important to the Hickson family as they remember Timothy. There will be no shortage of strength found in the outpouring of love and memories that are shared by all.”

A post on the Harlan Independent Schools’ Facebook page expressed support for Hickson’s family and friends following the tragic incident.

“The Harlan Independent School District would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Harlan Middle School student Timothy Hickson,” the post reads. “Timothy was special to many people and brought many smiles to his friends and staff in the hallways and classrooms at HMS. Timothy also participated in many sports where he was able to enjoy the games that he loved while spending time with the friends he loved even more. No words can truly describe how much Timothy meant to so many. We all mourn this tragic loss and send our prayers to his family and friends on this terrible night.”

Morton mentioned counselors will be available for students and staff who wish to speak with them.

Hickson was a member of both the football and baseball teams at Harlan Middle School. He would have been a freshman at Harlan High School next school year.