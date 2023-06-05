KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Harlan Published 10:46 am Monday, June 5, 2023

A police officer-involved shooting allegedly occurred in the Fairview community early on Monday morning.

According to Kentucky State Police Public (KSP) Information Officer Shane Jacobs, Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Harlan City Police officers at approximately 1:43 a.m. on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Harlan Housing Authority location on Kelly Street in the Fairview community.

One individual is deceased and is not a police officer.

More information will be made available when it is released.