4th of July celebrations planned for downtown Harlan Published 4:05 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

Independence Day – also commonly referred to as the Fourth of July – is rapidly approaching, and the city of Harlan has a full slate of activities planned to help celebrate the day the United States of America declared independence.

According to the city of Harlan Tourism’s Facebook page, the 6th Annual 4th Fest is scheduled for downtown Harlan on Tuesday, July 4, from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. The event will feature a parade, vendors, musical entertainment and more, all intended to celebrate the Fourth of July and all it represents. The day’s activities will be topped off with a fireworks display designed to awe young and old alike.

Kicking off the day, the Red, White, and Zoom 5K is set to leave the starting line at 9 a.m. A favorite of folks who like to get some exercise while doing their celebrating. Presented by Harlan Tourism in partnership with the Harlan County High School Track & Field Boosters, the Red, White, and Zoom 5k has been a popular attraction for years, bringing in participants from all over the region. The event is a timed 5k featuring medals in multiple divisions, including both male and female divisions for ages 12 and under, 13 to 18, 19 to 29, 30 to 39, and 40 and older.

Preregistration for the Red, White, and Zoom 5K is $15. Registration will also be available the day of the race at 8:30 a.m. for $20. To register, pick up an application at the Harlan Center or go to the Harlan County Trails website at https://www.harlancountytrails.com.

The Harlan County Walk of Honor will also be up and running, with the display available for those wishing to pay respect to our nation’s military veterans.

A previous report states The Harlan County Walk of Honor will be ongoing throughout the month of July at Huff Park.

“We will be printing banners that feature a veteran’s picture and information about their service,” explained Harlan Tourism Downtown Development Coordinator Laura Adkisson during a recent interview. “We feel like the Fourth of July is the best time to honor our country and the people who have defended it.”

For more information on these and other events, visit https://www.harlancountytrails.com.