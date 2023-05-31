Ohio officer indicted in Kentucky death investigation Published 11:04 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Kentucky State Police announced an Ohio police officer has been indicted by the Mason County grand jury on charges stemming from a chase that started in Ohio but ended up with a fatal crash in Kentucky.

According to the KSP, the Morehead Post was contacted by Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs on March 15 for assistance with a death investigation that occurred on March 12.

Through the course of the investigation, state police determined that Officer Caleb Savage, with the Ripley (Ohio) Police Department, was attempting to locate a vehicle suspected to be involved in a property crime.

They allege Savage observed a Dodge Charger being operated by Ryan Mitchell entering the bridge access ramp that crosses the Ohio River into Kentucky. Savage proceeded into Kentucky for approximately one mile before activating his emergency equipment to attempt to stop the vehicle. It failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued onto KY 3056.

After traveling approximately two miles on KY 3056, Mitchell lost control of his vehicle which left the roadway to the right side and resulted in a single-vehicle collision. The KSP says Officer Savage continued driving on KY 3056 and then returned across the river to Ripley, Ohio.

As a result of the crash, Mitchell suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Mason County Coroner’s Office.

After an extensive investigation by KSP Morehead Post personnel, and with the assistance of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department, Maysville Police Department and the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, this incident was presented to the Mason County Grand Jury. An indictment was returned late last week, charging Savage for reckless homicide, failure to render aid and leaving the scene of an accident. All are Class D felonies, punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted.

Savage is scheduled to be arraigned on June 9 at Mason Circuit Court.

The KSP investigation remains ongoing.