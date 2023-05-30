UK football players to appear at Poke Sallet Festival Published 12:30 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The Poke Sallet Festival has made a last-minute addition to the slate of entertainment, sights, and thrills at this year’s event, with a pair of University of Kentucky football team members confirmed to be appearing at the festival to the delight of football fans young and old.

Linebacker J.J. Weaver and offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey are slated to appear at the 68th iteration of the festival

According to the Poke Sallet Festival’s Facebook page, Weaver has been confirmed to appear at the event on Friday, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. for a meet and greet. Born in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Weaver is a Kentuckian at heart, calling Louisville his home. A Second Team preseason All-SEC selection for the upcoming season, Weaver has played in 35 games for UK, logging 120 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and forced three fumbles. He has also done his part for youth, having been featured on ESPN’s College Gameday for speaking to elementary school students on how to overcome personal challenges and obstacles.

Horsey is scheduled to appear for a meet and greet from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

It was recently announced Horsey has been named the 2022 – 2023 Pop Warner College Football Player of the Year. The distinction is given to a player who exhibits leadership in the community, the classroom, and on the field. Hailing from Samford, Florida, Horsey went through open heart surgery in 2018, just prior to his freshman season. He then mounted a comeback that has inspired many, starting in 33 consecutive games for the Wildcats.

Both meet and greet sessions are set to take place inside the Harlan Center, located at 201 South Main Street in downtown Harlan.

This is the second consecutive year the Poke Sallet Festival has featured University of Kentucky Football Team members during the event.