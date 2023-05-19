HCCAA Summer Feeding Program starts May 31 Published 10:00 am Friday, May 19, 2023

The Harlan County Community Action Agency (HCCAA) will once again offer their Summer Feeding Program, which will be available in multiple locations throughout Harlan County over the summer.

Sierra Foster, HCCAA Summer Feeding Director, talked about the program.

“We feed kids through the summer after school is out,” Foster said. “We normally set up in certain areas and hand out meals.”

According to Foster, there are already several locations confirmed for this summer’s program.

“So far, there’s Yocum Creek which is in the Middleton Addition in Evarts,” Foster said. “We’ll also go to Eastbrook Apartment complex, Calvary Baptist Church in Loyall, Holly Point Apartments and the Blue Courts (near Dressen). We’re looking to add more locations, but so far, we’ve not found anywhere kids would be that we can serve.”

The Summer Feeding Program is scheduled to run throughout the summer.

“It starts on May 31, and it will end on August 11,” Foster said.

The requirements to receive the free meals are simple, with all children under 18 eligible.

“You can just show up,” Foster said. “As long as they’re 18 or under, or if they are 19 to 21 and have a physical or mental disability and still participate in a school program.”

All meals served will consist of food items which fit nutrition requirements set by the Kentucky Department of Education.

“For example, on May 31, we’ll be set up at the 4H Fun Day,” Foster said. “That day there will be peanut butter and jelly uncrustables included. We have to follow a meal pattern with certain components, just like the schools.”

Some of the required types of foods include fruits, vegetables, and milk.

“Breakfast must have one milk, one fruit or vegetable, and one grain/bread,” Foster explained. “With lunch, there has to be one milk, two fruits or vegetables, one grain, and a meat or meat alternative. That will be in every meal.”

The meals are prepared at the HCCAA’s kitchen.

“We have people that prepare the meals, but it’s largely Anita Short,” Foster said. “She used to do the Meals on Wheels here, she does very well in the kitchen. We also have volunteers who help us deliver the meals.”

Foster noted meals are handed out from an HCCAA food truck.

“We go on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays,” Foster said. “We’re trying to get more stops, but we’ve not had much luck finding out where the kids are going to be. We can go set up anywhere, but that doesn’t mean we’ll have kids there, so we try to find the areas where the kids are going to be.”

Foster asks if anybody is aware of areas not already being served by the Summer Feeding Program throughout Harlan County which would have a large number of children present during breakfast and lunch mealtimes, please contact the HCCAA and let them know.

Foster mentioned the HCCAA also serves churches when children are there for programs such as Vacation Bible School.

The funding for the Summer Feeding Program is provided through the Kentucky Department of Education.

For more information, call Sierra Foster at the Harlan County Community Action Agency at 606-573-5335 ext. 234.